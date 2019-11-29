 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m so scared!’ India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young doctor, tear up over her last words

29 Nov, 2019 03:27
Grieving family of rape and murder victim Dr. Priyanka Reddy ©  Twitter
The charred remains of a missing Indian veterinary doctor have been discovered discarded beneath an overpass. The young woman was apparently abducted and raped on her way to work in yet another attack that shocked Indian society.

The 26-year-old doctor, Priyanka Reddy, suffered a flat on her motorbike on her way to an animal hospital on Wednesday and was stranded in the town of Shamshabad, where a group of men offered her “help.” Reddy’s sister Bhavya said she had last talked her sometime in the evening – unaware they would never speak again.

During their final phone call, Bhavya said Priyanka indicated she was frightened being stranded in an unfamiliar area, where she said there were several men and trucks parked nearby. Bhavya suggested her sister abandon the crippled bike and walk to the nearest toll gate to wait for her, but it was not to be.

Reddy’s badly-burned corpse was discovered Thursday morning by locals. The woman’s family could only identify her by a locket she was wearing.

“We are examining CCTV footage from the area,” Shamshabad’s deputy police commissioner told reporters. “The police [were] informed at about 7:30 this morning about the burnt body. We suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt.”

Police have dispatched 10 different teams to track down the perpetrators, though it is unclear if any suspects have yet been identified. Reddy’s bike remains missing, but police say it could provide important clues.

The woman’s family has demanded justice for the heinous crime. “Whoever has done this needs to be hanged to death,” Reddy’s father said, echoing an outpouring of sentiment on social media.

