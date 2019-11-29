‘I’m so scared!’ India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young doctor, tear up over her last words

The charred remains of a missing Indian veterinary doctor have been discovered discarded beneath an overpass. The young woman was apparently abducted and raped on her way to work in yet another attack that shocked Indian society.

The 26-year-old doctor, Priyanka Reddy, suffered a flat on her motorbike on her way to an animal hospital on Wednesday and was stranded in the town of Shamshabad, where a group of men offered her “help.” Reddy’s sister Bhavya said she had last talked her sometime in the evening – unaware they would never speak again.

Dr. Priyanka Reddy's found brutally murdered & charred to death after she was stranded in Hyderabad outskirtsGrieving family demands death penalty to perpetrators, Nothing less will be a denial to justice #RIPPriyankaReddy#JusticeForPriyankaReddy#PriyankaReddypic.twitter.com/2D8bO3Hxty — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

During their final phone call, Bhavya said Priyanka indicated she was frightened being stranded in an unfamiliar area, where she said there were several men and trucks parked nearby. Bhavya suggested her sister abandon the crippled bike and walk to the nearest toll gate to wait for her, but it was not to be.

Reddy’s badly-burned corpse was discovered Thursday morning by locals. The woman’s family could only identify her by a locket she was wearing.

Her last conv to sis 9.22pm"Scooty punctured..two people took my vehicle forcibly saying they will get it repaired.... Some strangers following me...scared..."her sis asked her to keep talking and her call was cut.they identified her burnt body today.#RIPPriyankaReddypic.twitter.com/PZrtE8xcr0 — preethi bandaru (@Preethi_Princes) November 29, 2019

“We are examining CCTV footage from the area,” Shamshabad’s deputy police commissioner told reporters. “The police [were] informed at about 7:30 this morning about the burnt body. We suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt.”

Police have dispatched 10 different teams to track down the perpetrators, though it is unclear if any suspects have yet been identified. Reddy’s bike remains missing, but police say it could provide important clues.

The woman’s family has demanded justice for the heinous crime. “Whoever has done this needs to be hanged to death,” Reddy’s father said, echoing an outpouring of sentiment on social media.

What a horrifying incident.. So sad to hear about Priyanka Reddy being kidnapped.. raped.. n burnt alive.. I don’t even know what punishment would be enough for the B*****ds who did this.. My condolences and prayers up for the family..#RIPPriyankaReddy#JusticeForPriyankaReddypic.twitter.com/SmrcMd1Q4p — Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh) November 28, 2019

