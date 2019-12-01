 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

4 men confess to gang-rape & murder of Priyanka Reddy as crowds demand death sentences in India’s Hyderabad (VIDEOS)

1 Dec, 2019 04:32
Get short URL
4 men confess to gang-rape & murder of Priyanka Reddy as crowds demand death sentences in India’s Hyderabad (VIDEOS)
Police officers stand guard as people attend a protest demanding justice over the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad, India, November 30, 2019 ©  Reuters / Vinod Babu
The four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad have confessed to the gruesome crime. Meanwhile, mass protests swept across the state, resulting in heated standoffs with police.

Tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets of Hyderabad, and elsewhere across the state of Telangana, as the accused appeared before a district magistrate on Saturday. Police had to call in reinforcements to prevent lynching, escorting the suspects through the angry masses in one piece.

READ MORE: ‘I want the accused burnt alive’: Mother of slaughtered Indian vet demands justice

As the crowd grew increasingly violent, throwing slippers at the officers and refusing to let them pass, police were forced use batons to disperse the mob.

The accused – two lorry drivers and their accomplices, identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) – confessed to the crime and were sent to 14-day pre-trial custody.

The gang deliberately punctured one of the wheels of Priyanka Reddy’s bike to stall her and offer “help” with repairs, police commissioner VC Sajjanar told a press conference. She was then dragged away from the toll road, raped and strangled. Her body was taken some 25km away and burnt under a bridge.

The harrowing crime resonated throughout Indian society, with crowds of protesters virtually besieging the police station since Friday, demanding that the accused be publicly hanged or burned to death. Authorities have promised to fast-track the proceedings.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m so scared!’ India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young vet, touched by her last words

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies