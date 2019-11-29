‘I want the accused burnt alive’: Mother of slaughtered Indian vet demands justice

India is in shock after the brutal rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy this week. Her father has called for the perpetrators to be hanged, while her mother wants them to be publicly burned alive.

Reddy was allegedly raped, murdered and her body burned on Wednesday night. Her charred corpse was discovered on Thursday morning by locals after a frantic search by her family and local authorities. Her remains were identified by a locket she wore around her neck.

Hyderabad police have arrested four men, including truck driver Mohammed Pasha, in connection with the incident.

The victim’s mother demanded that the accused be burnt alive in full view of the public.

“My daughter was very innocent. I want the accused to be burnt alive,” she said, as cited by the Times of India.

Reddy’s father, meanwhile, called for the perpetrators to be “hanged to death.” There has been a massive outpouring of grief, solidarity and above all outrage at the heinous crime.

The victim’s family believe police were too slow, and the despicable attack could have been stopped or averted altogether. Her younger sister went searching for her sister after receiving a desperate phone call from Reddy. She raised the alarm with her parents, who went directly to the police. They told the family to take their complaint to another police station as the area where Reddy’s vehicle broke down was not under their jurisdiction.

“We lost a lot of time moving from one police station to another. Had the police acted without wasting time, at least my sister would have been alive,” the victim’s younger sister said.

