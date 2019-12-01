 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police find ‘no indication of terrorism’ behind stabbing attack on minors in the Hague

1 Dec, 2019 14:11
©  Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw
Dutch police say those injured in the stabbing assault in a shopping area in the Hague, since revealed to be underage, were not victims of a terrorist attack. The 35-year-old homeless suspect’s motive is still being probed.

“Preliminarily there have been no signs found that would point to there having been a terrorist motive,” the Hague police said. “What the motive was, then, is still being investigated.”  

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

