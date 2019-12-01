Police find ‘no indication of terrorism’ behind stabbing attack on minors in the Hague

Follow RT on

Dutch police say those injured in the stabbing assault in a shopping area in the Hague, since revealed to be underage, were not victims of a terrorist attack. The 35-year-old homeless suspect’s motive is still being probed.

“Preliminarily there have been no signs found that would point to there having been a terrorist motive,” the Hague police said. “What the motive was, then, is still being investigated.” Also on rt.com The Hague stabbing suspect arrested, motive still unclear DETAILS TO FOLLOW