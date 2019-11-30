The Hague stabbing suspect arrested – police

Police in the Dutch city of The Hague have arrested a 35-year-old homeless man, suspected of stabbing three minors on a busy shopping street in the city. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Police announced the arrest on Saturday evening. The man, reportedly of Middle Eastern or North African descent allegedly stabbed three minors in a department store during the Black Friday sales rush.

The suspect escaped following the attack, triggering a citywide police manhunt.

Also on rt.com ‘No indication of terrorism’? The Hague stabbing victims all minors, suspect still at large & motive unclear

DETAILS TO FOLLOW