 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Hague stabbing suspect arrested – police
HomeWorld News

The Hague stabbing suspect arrested – police

30 Nov, 2019 17:08
Get short URL
The Hague stabbing suspect arrested – police
Police in the Dutch city of The Hague have arrested a 35-year-old homeless man, suspected of stabbing three minors on a busy shopping street in the city. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Police announced the arrest on Saturday evening. The man, reportedly of Middle Eastern or North African descent allegedly stabbed three minors in a department store during the Black Friday sales rush.

The suspect escaped following the attack, triggering a citywide police manhunt. 

Also on rt.com ‘No indication of terrorism’? The Hague stabbing victims all minors, suspect still at large & motive unclear

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies