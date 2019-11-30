 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘He may see a REAL ballistic missile soon’: Pyongyang riducules Shinzo Abe’s poor knowledge of rockets NK fired into Sea of Japan

30 Nov, 2019 11:40
Get short URL
‘He may see a REAL ballistic missile soon’: Pyongyang riducules Shinzo Abe’s poor knowledge of rockets NK fired into Sea of Japan
FILE PHOTOS © Global Look Press / Yoshio Tsunoda / Source: AFLO; KCNA / Handout via Reuters
North Korea had some bold words for the Japanese PM, who mistook a long-range multiple rocket launch system, just tested by Pyongyang, for one of its ballistic missiles. Even civvies can spot the difference, an official quipped.

The reclusive state claimed that it has successfully tested an extra-powerful multiple rocket launcher under a watchful eye of Kim Jong-un, after both projectiles traveled a certain distance and landed in the Sea of Japan on Friday.

North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan – S. Korean, Japanese military READ MORE: North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan – S. Korean, Japanese military

Tokyo habitually slammed the test as it did on multiple occasions in the past, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe referring to it as “a ballistic missile launch” that endangers Japan and the world. Intentional or not, the gaffe touched a nerve in some bigwigs in Pyongyang.

“It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history,” proclaimed a top official at the North’s foreign ministry, as quoted by KCNA.

Even civilians who have no clue about missiles are better aware of the North Korean engineering prowess than the Prime Minister of Japan, the publication asserted. A difference between a ballistic missile and a multiple launch rocket system, which is a conventional weapon, can be seen “with a single glance.”

Quoting a Korean saying that “a fool makes a rod for himself,” the message dropped a subtle hint, warning that Abe “may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not too distant future and under his nose.”

North Korea has stepped up tests of strategic weapons amid stalling denuclearization talks with the US. Preciously, in November it tested “super-large multiple rocket launchers” and carried out “real war-like drills” involving two coastal artillery units.

North Korea has consistently tested multiple-launch rocket systems © KCNA / Reuters

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies