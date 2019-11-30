‘He may see a REAL ballistic missile soon’: Pyongyang riducules Shinzo Abe’s poor knowledge of rockets NK fired into Sea of Japan

North Korea had some bold words for the Japanese PM, who mistook a long-range multiple rocket launch system, just tested by Pyongyang, for one of its ballistic missiles. Even civvies can spot the difference, an official quipped.

The reclusive state claimed that it has successfully tested an extra-powerful multiple rocket launcher under a watchful eye of Kim Jong-un, after both projectiles traveled a certain distance and landed in the Sea of Japan on Friday.

Tokyo habitually slammed the test as it did on multiple occasions in the past, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe referring to it as “a ballistic missile launch” that endangers Japan and the world. Intentional or not, the gaffe touched a nerve in some bigwigs in Pyongyang.

“It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history,” proclaimed a top official at the North’s foreign ministry, as quoted by KCNA.

Even civilians who have no clue about missiles are better aware of the North Korean engineering prowess than the Prime Minister of Japan, the publication asserted. A difference between a ballistic missile and a multiple launch rocket system, which is a conventional weapon, can be seen “with a single glance.”

Quoting a Korean saying that “a fool makes a rod for himself,” the message dropped a subtle hint, warning that Abe “may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not too distant future and under his nose.”

North Korea has stepped up tests of strategic weapons amid stalling denuclearization talks with the US. Preciously, in November it tested “super-large multiple rocket launchers” and carried out “real war-like drills” involving two coastal artillery units.

