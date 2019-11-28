South Korea military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, South Korea's military has claimed. The location and trajectory of the launch have not been made public yet.

Previous launches have turned out to be missile tests, as well as tests of other weapons.

Japan’s coastguard said that at least one missile had crashed into the sea outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

Last weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw “real war-like drills” conducted by two coastal artillery units. Seoul said the exercises violated a bi-lateral agreement aimed at building trust and confidence between the estranged neighbors.

Earlier in November, North Korea tested “super-large multiple rocket launchers,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The trial's success proved the capability of the “continuous-fire system” to “totally destroy” a group of enemy targets.

Also on rt.com Concessions first, meeting later: N. Korea says will not ‘gift’ another summit to Trump

If you like this story, share it with a friend!