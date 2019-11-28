 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South Korea military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile

28 Nov, 2019 08:13
FILE PHOTO: People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. © REUTERS/Heo Ran
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile, South Korea's military has claimed. The location and trajectory of the launch have not been made public yet.

Previous launches have turned out to be missile tests, as well as tests of other weapons.

Japan’s coastguard said that at least one missile had crashed into the sea outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

Last weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw “real war-like drills” conducted by two coastal artillery units. Seoul said the exercises violated a bi-lateral agreement aimed at building trust and confidence between the estranged neighbors.

Earlier in November, North Korea tested “super-large multiple rocket launchers,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The trial's success proved the capability of the “continuous-fire system” to “totally destroy” a group of enemy targets.

