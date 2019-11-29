Eurobest shortlists #Romanovs100 AR Photo Album for Digital & Interactive Design award

One of the world’s most remarkable festivals of creativity, Eurobest, has picked RT’s augmented reality photo album, commemorating Russia’s last royal family, as a finalist for the prestigious Digital & Interactive Design award.

“Thanks to all the jury for honoring our work with a shortlist in Design at this year's Eurobest awards! Humbled and excited!” said Kirill Karnovich-Valua, Creative Director of the project.

This year, the Eurobest event, which is organised by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, lists 26 major categories, including Design, Creative Effectiveness, Media, Print, Brand Experience and Young Creators. The Romanovs album is running against Puma’s creative report “9.58 Seconds” and the art installation “The Unknown Face” from France’s Museum of the Great War, which commemorates fallen soldiers of the First World War. Winners will be announced on December 10.

The AR Family Photo Album is part of the greater #Romanovs100 project, which marked 100 years since Russia’s last family of ruling monarchs was executed, following the 1917 Revolution. The album combines photos taken in the early 20th century with augmented reality technology. The actual book was extended into a smartphone app, through which readers can discover over 60 AR elements such as interactive galleries, colorized photos and VR animations.

Just this month the #Romanovs100 book won a Shorty Social Good Award for Best Use of Images, awarded at a ceremony in New York. The augmented reality album also won Silver in the Virtual/Augmented Reality category of the Epica Awards. Shorty Social Good recognizes works with a socially positive impact, while Epica focuses on achievements in marketing and advertising.

