Romanovs100 wins Shorty Social Good, Epica Awards & MIXX in one month

#Romanovs100 brought a Shorty Social Good Award from New York, an Epica Award from Amsterdam and landed Gold & Silver back home in Moscow during MIXX Russia.

#Romanovs100 AR Family Photo Album marks the centennial of the Russian royal family’s execution. It combines the photos taken in the beginning of the 20th century with the augmented reality technology accessed via the smartphone. Through the Romanovs100 app readers can discover over 60 AR elements of the book, including interactive galleries, colorized photos, and VR animations.

The #Romanovs100 book won a Shorty Social Good Award in Best Use of Images at the ceremony that took place in New York this November. The augmented reality album, part of RT’s #Romanovs100 multimedia project, also won Silver in the Virtual/Augmented Reality category of Epica Awards. Shorty Social Good recognizes works with a socially positive impact, and Epica focuses on achievements in marketing and advertising.

#Romanovs100 were also honoured with Gold for Best Web Platform and a Silver in Photography & Graphics during Moscow’s MIXX Russia Awards ceremony.

The award-winning project comes from the same team behind #1917LIVE – a year-long social media-based historical reenactment of the February Revolution in real time. The #Romanovs100 project, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, was launched across four social media platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

🏆Among @epicaawards winners 3 years in a row! This time @romanovs100 AR book wins Silver pyramid in VR/AR (after 3 bronzes for #1917LIVE - our first Epica silver)🥈Proud for the team! Thanks to all the jurors! #epicaawards#romanovs100#augmentedreality#virtualrealitypic.twitter.com/Q5xWwdDrpg — Kirill Karnovich-Valua (@KarnovichValua) November 19, 2019

This is the team’s third Epica in three years, but a first Silver following two Bronzes. Between them, RT’s #Romanovs100 and #1917LIVE hold over 50 international awards, including the Drum, Clio Entertainment, Promax, Shorty, Webby, Red Dot, ADC, Epica and New York Festivals. RT’s projects are also four-time finalists of one of the most prestigious competitions in marketing and advertising, the Cannes Lions.

