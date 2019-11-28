 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron says he did not accept moratorium offered by Russia on short & medium range missiles in Europe
‘Important to know if it really took place’: Bashar Assad doubts Al-Baghdadi’s death again, says ISIS ‘made by Americans’

28 Nov, 2019 10:42
‘Important to know if it really took place’: Bashar Assad doubts Al-Baghdadi’s death again, says ISIS ‘made by Americans’
A side by side comparison of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound before and after an air strike © U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS
Islamic State was actually a US creation which they have never fought against for real, the Syrian President claimed, which makes him doubt the much-talked about killing of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Less than a month ago, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) confirmed the loss of its longtime chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and tapped his successor – but Bashar Assad thinks that even if he was killed, the reasons might not be that transparent.

Did it really happen? I do not know. That does not mean he was not killed, but if he was, it's not because he was a terrorist.

Reiterating his previous doubts about al-Baghdadi’s death in a US-led operation in late October, Assad told France’s Paris Match magazine the terrorist group was “manufactured by the Americans” and that its leader was “part of the comedy.”

“The most important [thing] is whether al-Baghdadi was really killed, and whether this beautiful comedy presented by the Americans really took place,” the Syrian President said.

President Trump has even greeted a military dog Conan that participated in a raid on al-Baghdadi raid at the White House © REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The US military – that intervened into Syrian war with no authorization from Damascus – sat idle when IS was seizing on Syria’s oil, he lamented. Likewise, they did nothing when the Islamists attacked Syrian army positions at Deir-ez-Zor; instead, American jets targeted Damascus’ troops, Assad recalled.

Washington announced the killing of al-Baghdadi on October 27, telling the world that the terrorist leader perished in “a daring night-time raid” in northwest Syria. While the Pentagon released drone footage of the incursion, it offered little proof regarding the terrorist leader’s demise itself, only saying that he – exactly like Osama bin Laden – was allegedly buried at sea.

Also on rt.com Al-Baghdadi was US ‘spawn’, his death is still an open question – Lavrov

