18yo girl ‘seriously injured’ after setting herself alight in French high school

An 18-year-old high school student in a suburb of the French capital set herself alight before jumping out of a first-story window, according to eyewitnesses. She was reportedly seriously injured in the incident.

The student set herself on fire at the Georges-Clemenceau high school in Villemomble on Monday before running down the hallway calling for help, one of her classmates is cited by Le Parisien. Some of the students also allege the teenager had previously attempted suicide.

Staff quickly used blankets to try to quench the flames. She was reportedly airlifted from the school for urgent medical treatment.

A medical-psychological team has been sent to the school to provide support to the girl’s fellow students, France Bleu reports.

