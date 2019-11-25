 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18yo girl ‘seriously injured’ after setting herself alight in French high school

25 Nov, 2019 17:10
File photo © PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP
An 18-year-old high school student in a suburb of the French capital set herself alight before jumping out of a first-story window, according to eyewitnesses. She was reportedly seriously injured in the incident.

The student set herself on fire at the Georges-Clemenceau high school in Villemomble on Monday before running down the hallway calling for help, one of her classmates is cited by Le Parisien. Some of the students also allege the teenager had previously attempted suicide.

Staff quickly used blankets to try to quench the flames. She was reportedly airlifted from the school for urgent medical treatment. 

A medical-psychological team has been sent to the school to provide support to the girl’s fellow students, France Bleu reports.

