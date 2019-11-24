 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Car FLIES OFF Indian overpass & crashes onto street below, killing 1 (VIDEOS)

24 Nov, 2019 09:05
Get short URL
Car FLIES OFF Indian overpass & crashes onto street below, killing 1 (VIDEOS)
File photo © REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A horrific car crash in India’s Hyderabad saw a vehicle fly right off an overpass and smash down onto the road below, killing one pedestrian and injuring several others.

CCTV cameras captured the devastating scene as it unfolded on Saturday around 1pm local time. Cars, a motorbike and pedestrians are all in harm’s way when a car high above them on the Biodiversity flyover suddenly mounts the protective barrier and plunges onto the lower road. 

One pedestrian was lucky not to be struck by a falling sign knocked down by the crashing car as it landed down among a group of parked rickshaws. The driver is among the injured, according to local reports, and police are investigating the crash.

The flyover was only opened to traffic in early November.

Also on rt.com Flying way under the radar: MILITARY DRONE crashes in a backyard in a tiny Russian town (PHOTO, VIDEO)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies