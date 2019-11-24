Car FLIES OFF Indian overpass & crashes onto street below, killing 1 (VIDEOS)

A horrific car crash in India’s Hyderabad saw a vehicle fly right off an overpass and smash down onto the road below, killing one pedestrian and injuring several others.

CCTV cameras captured the devastating scene as it unfolded on Saturday around 1pm local time. Cars, a motorbike and pedestrians are all in harm’s way when a car high above them on the Biodiversity flyover suddenly mounts the protective barrier and plunges onto the lower road.

Horrifying. CCTV captures speeding car crashing down from Hyderabad’s new biodiversity flyover today, killing one pedestrian, injuring 6. pic.twitter.com/ANSYXcvbdC — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 23, 2019 #WATCH A car after losing control falls from flyover located at Biodiversity Junction, Raidurgam in Hyderabad; one pedestrian has lost her life in the incident, car driver and 2 others receive injuries; Case registered pic.twitter.com/Tjl8yPaC8g — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

One pedestrian was lucky not to be struck by a falling sign knocked down by the crashing car as it landed down among a group of parked rickshaws. The driver is among the injured, according to local reports, and police are investigating the crash.

The flyover was only opened to traffic in early November.

Also on rt.com Flying way under the radar: MILITARY DRONE crashes in a backyard in a tiny Russian town (PHOTO, VIDEO)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!