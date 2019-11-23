 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 killed, 10 injured as car bomb detonates near police station in Colombia swept by anti-government unrest - report

23 Nov, 2019 03:20
Military personnel stand guard during a protest on the second day of a national strike in Bogota, Colombia, November 22, 2019. ©  Reuters / Luisa Gonzalez
A car bomb has reportedly detonated near a police station in Santander de Quilichao, a town in Colombia some 500 km from its capital of Bogota, as the country is gripped by mass protests mired by incidents of violence and looting.

Footage has circulated on social showing firefighters arriving at the scene of the incident, with police sirens wailing in the background.

Colombia’s leading EL Tiempo newspaper reported that the municipality went into blackout following the explosion.

There have been reports of injured and casualties as result of the blast.A graphic video posted online shows injured men wearing police uniforms being wheeled into hospital.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

The explosion apparently was powerful enough to reduce a nearby standing building to rubble. A video has emerged showing locals and first responders sifting through the debris.

There has been no official confirmation as to the number of dead and injured.EL Tiempo reported, citing prosecution sources, that three people died and ten were injured in the blast.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

