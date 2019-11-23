3 killed, 10 injured as car bomb detonates near police station in Colombia swept by anti-government unrest - report

A car bomb has reportedly detonated near a police station in Santander de Quilichao, a town in Colombia some 500 km from its capital of Bogota, as the country is gripped by mass protests mired by incidents of violence and looting.

Footage has circulated on social showing firefighters arriving at the scene of the incident, with police sirens wailing in the background.

#AtenciónComunidadET Acaba de explotar un carro bomba en Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, en inmediaciones de la nueva estación de Policía. El municipio se quedó sin luz. Se desconoce el número de heridos. pic.twitter.com/xJIhlMmsc2 — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) November 23, 2019

Colombia’s leading EL Tiempo newspaper reported that the municipality went into blackout following the explosion.

There have been reports of injured and casualties as result of the blast.A graphic video posted online shows injured men wearing police uniforms being wheeled into hospital.

#ATENCIÓN | Fue activado un carro bomba en Santander de Quilichao produciendo daños y lesiones a miembros de la @PoliciaColombiapic.twitter.com/bFxKsyKYRO — Alejandro Corrales (@AlejoCorralesCD) November 23, 2019

The explosion apparently was powerful enough to reduce a nearby standing building to rubble. A video has emerged showing locals and first responders sifting through the debris.

Imágenes de los destrozos por el coche bomba en Colombia



Imágenes de los destrozos causados por la explosión de un coche bomba en Santander de Quilichao, en el norte del Departamento del Cauca. El hecho ha ocurrido cerca de una estación de la Policía. pic.twitter.com/3Yz06L4Ivm — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) November 23, 2019

Atacan con carro bomba la estación de Policía en Santander de Quilichao, Cauca. La cifra preliminar es tres muertos y 10 heridos. #Colombia#ElParoSiguepic.twitter.com/r0V6G2szbb — ANONYMOUS VENEZUELA © (@AnonymousVene10) November 23, 2019

There has been no official confirmation as to the number of dead and injured.EL Tiempo reported, citing prosecution sources, that three people died and ten were injured in the blast.

