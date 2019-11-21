China vows to ‘fight back’ against new US legislation aimed at ‘destroying Hong Kong’

Beijing has warned that it will implement retaliatory measures after the US Congress passed a bill purportedly designed to safeguard ‘human rights’ in Hong Kong.

“We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the passage of relevant Hong Kong-related bills,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, during a press briefing on Thursday. He also cautioned Washington against interfering in China’s internal affairs.

If the US side is determined to act alone, China will introduce effective measures to resolutely fight back

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday, one day after the Senate gave its approval. US President Donald Trump is now expected to sign off on the new bill.

The legislation requires the executive branch to annually review human rights in Hong Kong. Trade agreements with the semi-autonomous territory will be revoked if it’s determined that Beijing has stifled freedoms in the city.

Also on rt.com End of stand-off at the Hong Kong Polytechnic marks the beginning of the end of China’s patience

Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of meddling in the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong. In a recent meeting with a US delegation in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China would never allow anyone to undermine its “one country, two systems” principle. The senior Chinese diplomat also said that the new US bill aims to “destroy Hong Kong.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!