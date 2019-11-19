Bus stop fights back: Paris protesters face unexpected backlash while staging street mayhem (VIDEO)

A video published on Twitter shows a group of young people who tried - and failed - to smash a bus stop with utter determination.

The struggle was real: they used metal rods, rocks and their own bodies, taking numerous attempts to make it fall. The goal was quite simple - to destroy it by all means.

Arrêt de bus : 1 - Gilet Jaune : 0 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/BQAJmYOleS — ChaLicious 🍯 (@8chaya) 16 ноября 2019 г.

But the bus stop was invincible. Attackers capitulated, with one of them exclaiming bitterly “mais c’est pas possible” - “but this is impossible.”

The video appeared on social media on Saturday, when French capital saw massive protests marking the first anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement challenging President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Twitter users suggested the young people belonged to the Yellow Vests, while others argued they were so-called ‘casseurs’ or breakers, who are known for integrating into Yellow Vests crowds and committing acts of destruction during their demonstrations.

The endurance of the glass gave rise to a number of theories and complaints. Some said that was a covert marketing campaign of the glass manufacturer. Other people regretted the material is not used for phone screens which would make them unbreakable. Several users expressed their anger, saying people on the video are those who destroy public property, and called them “cardboard revolutionaries”.

