 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong police starts dispersing protesters outside university campus (VIDEO)

18 Nov, 2019 13:34
Get short URL
Riots police began dispersing protesters in Hong Kong after several days of standoff near the Polytechnic University.

Hundreds of protesters have erected barricades outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and encamped inside. Police have been trying to get the protesters to leave the building, their previous attempts to storm the campus led to fierce clashes.

Large crowds of protesters, meanwhile, have gathered on nearby roadways, shouting “Save PolyU!”

The streets are covered with paving bricks, which were dug out by protesters and used as barricades, as well as weapons against police. The violent radicals also hurled petrol bombs at the officers who responded with tear gas.

The fights near the entrance resembled a hellish warzone as protesters set barricades ablaze in hope of fending off the riot officers. They also managed to set several armored riot cars on fire.

Several groups of demonstrators had earlier tried to escape from the campus and break through police cordons. Most of them were stopped, however, and more than 400 people were detained.

© Ye Aung Thu / AFP

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies