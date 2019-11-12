Dramatic CCTV footage shows packed passenger trains colliding head-on in India (VIDEO)

Two overcrowded trains rammed into each other in the central Indian city of Hyderabad, causing chaos among the passengers who rushed for safety. A CCTV camera captured the dramatic head-on collision.

A camera at the Kacheguda station in Hyderabad, home to around 6 million people, captured the moment a local commuter train smashed into a locomotive-powered express, sending both trains veering off the tracks. Seconds later, passengers jumped through the doors and ran away.

The Hyderabad train accident as it happened. Thankfully it was not that bad pic.twitter.com/plnJsQygc0 — Naveen S Garewal (@naveengarewal) November 12, 2019

A total of 20 people were injured in the accident, according to local media, among them a train driver who was trapped in his cabin for hours.

Officials said at first that a technical glitch was to blame, but preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the commuter train failed to notice a stop signal and started moving when the heavier express train was entering the station.

