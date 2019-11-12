 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Dramatic CCTV footage shows packed passenger trains colliding head-on in India (VIDEO)

12 Nov, 2019 09:33
Get short URL
Dramatic CCTV footage shows packed passenger trains colliding head-on in India (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Two overcrowded trains rammed into each other in the central Indian city of Hyderabad, causing chaos among the passengers who rushed for safety. A CCTV camera captured the dramatic head-on collision.

A camera at the Kacheguda station in Hyderabad, home to around 6 million people, captured the moment a local commuter train smashed into a locomotive-powered express, sending both trains veering off the tracks. Seconds later, passengers jumped through the doors and ran away.

A total of 20 people were injured in the accident, according to local media, among them a train driver who was trapped in his cabin for hours.

Officials said at first that a technical glitch was to blame, but preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the commuter train failed to notice a stop signal and started moving when the heavier express train was entering the station.

Also on rt.com Shocking footage captures deadly collision between ambulance and train (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies