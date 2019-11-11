‘How beautiful!’: Indian Sikh & Pakistani driver hailed online for heartwarming moment of unity (VIDEO)

A video showing a heartwarming exchange between a Pakistani bus driver and an Indian Sikh has gone viral across social media in the region, with many taking to Twitter to share their admiration for the men’s ‘humble souls.’

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Dabar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province at the weekend after the historic opening of the new Kartarpur corridor. The site is believed to be the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, who died in the 16th century.

“I don’t think you are as happy as me. The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy,” Pakistani bus Sadam Hassan tells Ravinder Singh Robin, a reporter from India.

"I don't know about you, I am very happy to see you guy here to Visit #GurdwaraDarbarSahib, as like we go for #Hajj. expressed ,Sadam Hassan ,who was given task to drive a shuttle services from Indo Pak Border to #GurdwaraDarbarSahib through #KartarpurCorridor on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VwW4lNRJ3w — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 10, 2019

“Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw off the first group of some 500 pilgrims on Saturday, as they made their way to the holy site.

Opening of the Kartarpur corridor has been a long-standing demand of Indian Sikhs for decades, and the move potentially marks a sign of a slight warming of relations between India and Pakistan.

“Punjab has been united once again. May God always keep you happy. May you always come here. We [Pakistan] will always welcome you with open arms,” a smiling Hassan concluded.

Reaction online has been seemingly universally positive, with people appreciating the brotherhood and unity shown by the two men, even as their respective governments have locked horns for decades.

This is what happens when people to people contact. Can't be faked. This Pakistani driver has fond memories of his Sikh friends when he worked in Oman. He remembers the love & extends it in his warm welcome to Sikh yatris. The pleasure on both faces beautiful #KartarpurCorridor — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) November 10, 2019 How beautiful! There can’t be any more fine description of this moment than this. Thanks for bringing and sharing such heartfelt emotions with all of us — Kusum Arora (@Arora24Kusum) November 10, 2019

