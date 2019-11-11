 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘How beautiful!’: Indian Sikh & Pakistani driver hailed online for heartwarming moment of unity (VIDEO)

11 Nov, 2019 10:00
Get short URL
‘How beautiful!’: Indian Sikh & Pakistani driver hailed online for heartwarming moment of unity (VIDEO)
Indian Sikh pilgrims visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, November 9, 2019 © REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
A video showing a heartwarming exchange between a Pakistani bus driver and an Indian Sikh has gone viral across social media in the region, with many taking to Twitter to share their admiration for the men’s ‘humble souls.’

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Dabar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province at the weekend after the historic opening of the new Kartarpur corridor. The site is believed to be the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, who died in the 16th century. 

Also on rt.com Modi compares Kartarpur corridor opening & ruling on Ayodhya dispute to fall of Berlin Wall

“I don’t think you are as happy as me. The way my eyes have welled up with tears. I am very happy,” Pakistani bus Sadam Hassan tells Ravinder Singh Robin, a reporter from India.

“Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you,” he said. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw off the first group of some 500 pilgrims on Saturday, as they made their way to the holy site. 

Opening of the Kartarpur corridor has been a long-standing demand of Indian Sikhs for decades, and the move potentially marks a sign of a slight warming of relations between India and Pakistan. 

Also on rt.com A corridor of hope for humanity: 72 years to build 4 kilometers

“Punjab has been united once again. May God always keep you happy. May you always come here. We [Pakistan] will always welcome you with open arms,” a smiling Hassan concluded. 

Reaction online has been seemingly universally positive, with people appreciating the brotherhood and unity shown by the two men, even as their respective governments have locked horns for decades. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies