Packed Boeing 737-800’s landing gear bursts into BALL OF FLAME after touching ground in Egypt (VIDEO)

Airport maintenance staff rushed to put out a fire on a passenger plane’s landing gear shortly after it arrived in Egypt.

The aircraft, belonging to Ukrainian low-cost SkyUp Airlines, had some trouble while landing in Sharm El Sheikh, a popular Red Sea resort.

Just as the plane finished taxiing on the tarmac, the landing gear on its left side suddenly burst into flames. The bright fire raged for about a minute before airport staff put it out with fire extinguishers.

حريق ينشب في إطار طائرة أوكرانية في مطار #شرم_الشيخ والعاملون في المطار ينجحون في إخماده@Masperopic.twitter.com/Jw7U361ZJY — بوابة ماسبيرو (@Maspero) November 9, 2019

None of the 196 people on board were hurt, the airline said. A fuel leak is believed to be the reason of the fire.

Last month, an engine of a packed Asiana Airlines passenger plane caught fire shortly before takeoff in Seoul, South Korea. The passengers were evacuated and the fire was put out.

