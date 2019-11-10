 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Packed Boeing 737-800’s landing gear bursts into BALL OF FLAME after touching ground in Egypt (VIDEO)

10 Nov, 2019 07:26
FILE PHOTO A SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft. © Josef Vostarek / CTK / Global Look Press
Airport maintenance staff rushed to put out a fire on a passenger plane’s landing gear shortly after it arrived in Egypt.

The aircraft, belonging to Ukrainian low-cost SkyUp Airlines, had some trouble while landing in Sharm El Sheikh, a popular Red Sea resort.

Just as the plane finished taxiing on the tarmac, the landing gear on its left side suddenly burst into flames. The bright fire raged for about a minute before airport staff put it out with fire extinguishers.

None of the 196 people on board were hurt, the airline said. A fuel leak is believed to be the reason of the fire.

Last month, an engine of a packed Asiana Airlines passenger plane caught fire shortly before takeoff in Seoul, South Korea. The passengers were evacuated and the fire was put out.

