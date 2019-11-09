Not creepy at all: GIANT Greta Thunberg mural to grace downtown San Francisco (PHOTOS)

A four-story mural of climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to be unveiled next week in San Francisco. Many, however, already found the work unsettling, describing it as something straight out of a dystopian Sci-Fi movie.

The mural depicts the face of the 16-year-old media darling gazing down on passersby at Union Square in San Francisco, wearing her signature tense expression.

Argentine artist Andreas Iglesias, who is currently putting finishing touches on the massive work, said that his ultimate goal is to raise awareness about climate issues.

“What I want from people is to realize [they] have to do something for the world. Otherwise, it’s going to be the beginning of our extinction,” the muralist, also known as Cobre, told KPIX.

Giant Greta Thunberg mural going up in Union Square https://t.co/wZG9LkCskMpic.twitter.com/GvKHQdYRJh — SFGate (@SFGate) November 8, 2019

The project is sponsored by One Atmosphere, an environmental non-profit, which supplied paint for the mural. Its executive director, Paul Scott, said that he hopes onlookers would get “struck” by the sight and “open their minds to the remarkable conviction” in the teen’s words.

However, while the towering mural is a sight that is guaranteed to turn heads, the concept has left many puzzled, with some even calling it outright disturbing.

New Greta Thunberg Mural in San Francisco’s Union Square by Argentinian Artist @Cobre_Art@GretaThunberg - more at https://t.co/F0cUA6RpQLpic.twitter.com/YKhLo6lTEe — SF Station (@sfstation) November 7, 2019

“You never want that stare,” a commenter wrote, while another chimed in: “I bet property prices have plummeted around there. That is scary.”



Others slammed the premise behind the work, arguing that the mural will do nothing to solve the problems that have been plaguing the city for years, such as its homeless crisis and trash-strewn streets.

All the while the homeless is shitting in the streets down below. — Dickel_Hertz (@dickel_hertz) November 8, 2019

With the money & time spent they could have cleaned some actual streets in that city 🤦 — LostInHollywood (@LostInHollywoo5) November 9, 2019

At least SF residents will have some nice new artwork to enjoy as they curl up on the sidewalks with the needles and poop to sleep tonight. — 🅼🅸🅲🅷🅰🅴🅻 🅼🆄🆂🅶🆁🅾🆅🅴 (@mbmusgrove) November 8, 2019

A change of scenery for the many thousands of homeless people living and defecating on the streets. — Just a Girl (@thpuzzler2) November 9, 2019

Some drew parallels between the way Thunberg is now worshipped in the “free world” and propaganda campaigns befitting Chairman Mao, more in line with George Orwell’s dystopian novels than with modern America.

“There's something about that girl that gives me the creeps......That mural and those eyes is something straight out of a dystopian SciFy movie,” one wrote, commenting on the SFist story.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!