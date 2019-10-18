Passengers look on in horror as their plane’s engine CATCHES FIRE prior to boarding (VIDEO)

Passengers expecting to depart Seoul Incheon airport bound for Los Angeles were horrified to see a fire break out in one of the engines on their plane, just as they were waiting to board.

The Asiana Airlines engine caught fire during refueling prior to takeoff. No one was injured in the incident and the passengers were evacuated from the gate area as a precaution.

Eyewitness video from the scene shows firefighters tackling the blaze as burning fuel drips from the aircraft’s engine onto the tarmac.

One engine of an #Asiana#A380 was seen caught fire during fueling at ICN.

The fire reportedly broke out at roughly 2:48pm local time on a flight scheduled to depart with 495 passengers.

Takeoff had originally been delayed for 50 minutes while maintenance was carried out, before the fire ignited during an engine start-up test.

