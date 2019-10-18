 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passengers look on in horror as their plane’s engine CATCHES FIRE prior to boarding (VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 13:04
Passengers expecting to depart Seoul Incheon airport bound for Los Angeles were horrified to see a fire break out in one of the engines on their plane, just as they were waiting to board.

The Asiana Airlines engine caught fire during refueling prior to takeoff. No one was injured in the incident and the passengers were evacuated from the gate area as a precaution. 

Eyewitness video from the scene shows firefighters tackling the blaze as burning fuel drips from the aircraft’s engine onto the tarmac.

The fire reportedly broke out at roughly 2:48pm local time on a flight scheduled to depart with 495 passengers. 

Takeoff had originally been delayed for 50 minutes while maintenance was carried out, before the fire ignited during an engine start-up test.

