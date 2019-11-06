Clever elephant deftly destroys electric fence en route to midday snack (VIDEO)

Elephants are often considered to be one of the smartest animals on Earth, and freshly captured video footage shows just how far these crafty creatures will go for a snack, in a ‘shocking’ display of patience and skill.

On Monday, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared video of an elephant elegantly evading an electrically charged wire fence before delicately toppling the wooden support post and nonchalantly going on its merry way.

Elephants will go where they want. Solar electric fencing maintained at 5kv was designed to deter them. It’s intelligence makes them cleaver to breach that barrier. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/vbgcGTZfij — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 4, 2019

The solar electric fence boasts a 5kV output, enough to deter even the most persistent pachyderms who fancy a little snack on local crops – or so the park rangers thought.

The video has been viewed over 48,000 times and shared far and wide, capturing hearts and blowing minds all over Indian social media.

I’ve seen elephants topple trees over the solar fences and cross them. Such intelligent beings. Solar fences in and around elephant habitats must be banned. — Ehrazgonewild (@TweetEhraz) November 4, 2019

Many reacted to the clip by sharing other experiences of elephantine ingenuity, in which the massive creatures threw branches and twigs on fences to test whether they were indeed live or not.

This is how they do it. pic.twitter.com/DRlQcjAelR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 5, 2019

The brainy beasts are known to have complex mind maps that help them to solve complex problems, use tools to manipulate their surroundings and, of course, provide them with that oft-touted mega memory.

Also on rt.com Dozens of rescuers rush to help as elephant struggles to survive 35-foot plunge into well (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!