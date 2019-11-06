 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Clever elephant deftly destroys electric fence en route to midday snack (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2019 14:09
Get short URL
Clever elephant deftly destroys electric fence en route to midday snack (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. © Pxhere
Elephants are often considered to be one of the smartest animals on Earth, and freshly captured video footage shows just how far these crafty creatures will go for a snack, in a ‘shocking’ display of patience and skill.

On Monday, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared video of an elephant elegantly evading an electrically charged wire fence before delicately toppling the wooden support post and nonchalantly going on its merry way.

The solar electric fence boasts a 5kV output, enough to deter even the most persistent pachyderms who fancy a little snack on local crops – or so the park rangers thought. 

The video has been viewed over 48,000 times and shared far and wide, capturing hearts and blowing minds all over Indian social media.

Many reacted to the clip by sharing other experiences of elephantine ingenuity, in which the massive creatures threw branches and twigs on fences to test whether they were indeed live or not.

The brainy beasts are known to have complex mind maps that help them to solve complex problems, use tools to manipulate their surroundings and, of course, provide them with that oft-touted mega memory.

Also on rt.com Dozens of rescuers rush to help as elephant struggles to survive 35-foot plunge into well (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies