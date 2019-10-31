At least 65 passengers killed as packed train burns in Pakistan (VIDEOS)
The coach was traveling from Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi in eastern Punjab province when a gas cylinder exploded inside one of its cars.
16 dead after fire breaks out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train near Rahim Yar khan Pakistan
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that some passengers were using the cylinder to boil eggs on a gas stove when the blast happened.
Pakistan: Death toll rises to 46, in incident where fire broke out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, earlier today.
The fire from the blast then quickly spread, completely burning three cars. Firefighters were deployed to the site, and military helicopters were flown in to airlift the injured.
At least 65 people died in the fire, the head of the district rescue service Baqir Hussain said.
