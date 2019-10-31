 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 65 passengers killed as packed train burns in Pakistan (VIDEOS)

31 Oct, 2019 05:30
© Asghar Bhawalpuri / Reuters TV
A gas explosion caused a massive fire on board a train in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 65 people, police confirmed.

The coach was traveling from Karachi to the city of Rawalpindi in eastern Punjab province when a gas cylinder exploded inside one of its cars.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that some passengers were using the cylinder to boil eggs on a gas stove when the blast happened.

The fire from the blast then quickly spread, completely burning three cars. Firefighters were deployed to the site, and military helicopters were flown in to airlift the injured.

At least 65 people died in the fire, the head of the district rescue service Baqir Hussain said.

