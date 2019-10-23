WATCH Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers land in South Africa (VIDEO)

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers and other military aircraft have touched down in South Africa. The planes covered over 11 thousand kilometers to get there, staying in the air for more than 13 hours.

The two Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers landed at Waterkloof air force base in Tshwane on Wednesday. Russian Il-62 and An-124 military transport planes have also touched down.

Two Russian “Blackjacks”, the world’s largest supersonic nuclear bombers, arrive in South Africa for joint training. Putin hosts dozens of African leaders in Sochi. Russia is back to Africa. pic.twitter.com/HlqdW9Hf0g — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) October 23, 2019

The planes covered over 11 thousand kilometers to reach South Africa, flying all the way from Russia without landing. The aircraft were refueled mid-air during the 13-hour flight.

Short videos of the flight, released by Russia’s military, show the planes taking off, doing the mid-air refueling, as well as landing in South Africa. As the Tu-160s approached their destination, they were accompanied by several South African Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

The rare "friendly visit" is designed to strengthen ties and nurture cooperation between the two nations, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

The visit coincides with the Russia-Africa summit, that kicked off today in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The two-day forum, co-chaired by Russia and Egypt, brings together all the 54 countries of the African continent.

Moscow is seeking to boost cooperation with all the African nations, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said while addressing the summit. Trade between Russia and Africa grew by 17 percent in 2018 to $20 billion – and Russia is now aiming at doubling it in the next four or five years.

