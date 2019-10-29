Shocking murder in Germany: Woman run over & then HACKED to death in broad daylight by her HUSBAND

A woman in Limburg, Germany was run over and then attacked with an ax by her estranged husband, according to reports. The heinous murder was the second shocking crime to hit the quiet city this month.

The 31-year-old victim was out for a walk when she was rammed by the suspect, who reportedly dragged her nearly 30 meters (98 feet) until his vehicle hit the wall of a house. The cold-blooded killer then got out of his car, retrieved an ax from the trunk, and hacked at woman’s body.

It’s believed that the victim had recently separated from her killer, and had moved, along with her two children, to a local women’s shelter. Some reports have identified both the assailant and the victim as German citizens of Tunisian descent, but their nationalities have not been confirmed by authorities.

A gruesome video of the attack, filmed by witnesses, spread across social media. The clip appears to have been largely scrubbed from the internet after Hesse police said that sharing the video would constitute promotion of violence, in violation of German law.

The suspect reportedly surrendered to authorities but has so far refused to cooperate with investigators.

The unspeakable crime comes less than a month after a man of Syrian descent used a truck to plow intro traffic in Limburg, injuring around 10 people. Investigators said they were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

