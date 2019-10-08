Truck attack in Germany being treated as act of terrorism – reports

An incident involving a stolen truck that plowed into traffic in the city of Limburg, Germany has been classified as terrorism, according to the country’s public broadcaster.

At least nine people were injured in the attack, which was reportedly carried out by a man from Syria in his early 30s.

Although the suspect’s motives were initially unclear, authorities are now treating the crime as an act of terrorism, public broadcaster ZDF reported, citing security officials.

After dragging a driver of a white Mercedes truck from his vehicle, the suspect is said to have accelerated into a group of cars stopped at a traffic light. The attack damaged eight vehicles and scattered debris across the road.

Witnesses said the assailant said “Allah” several times and spoke Arabic, according to German media.

Germany suffered from a far bloodier truck attack in 2016, when a Tunisian migrant used a vehicle to plough through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

