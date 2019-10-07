Multiple injuries as stolen truck ‘rams into traffic’ in German state of Hesse

A stolen truck has rammed into traffic in the city of Limburg, Germany, causing a number of injuries. The driver has been arrested, though police are still determining whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate attack.

The truck plowed into the cars as they were stopped at a traffic light on Monday evening, injuring at least seventeen people, one of them seriously, according to local media. The driver was also reportedly injured in the collision.

Limburg: Terroranschlag?? Mann kapert Lkw und fährt gezielt auf Pkw`s auf,16 Verletzte https://t.co/iwoUz33nNxpic.twitter.com/jboIscJVwT — wirsiegen (@wirsiegen) October 7, 2019

Aside from the stolen truck, eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, with several people reportedly trapped in their cars.The site of the crash has been cordoned off from the public, where the truck remains, according to local media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW