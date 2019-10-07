 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple injuries as stolen truck 'rams into traffic' in German state of Hesse

7 Oct, 2019 21:21 / Updated 1 second ago
A stolen truck has rammed into traffic in the city of Limburg, Germany, causing a number of injuries. The driver has been arrested, though police are still determining whether the incident was an accident or a deliberate attack.

The truck plowed into the cars as they were stopped at a traffic light on Monday evening, injuring at least seventeen people, one of them seriously, according to local media. The driver was also reportedly injured in the collision.

Aside from the stolen truck, eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, with several people reportedly trapped in their cars.The site of the crash has been cordoned off from the public, where the truck remains, according to local media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

