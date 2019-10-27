Trump thanks Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq & Kurds for aiding US operation that killed al-Baghdadi

US President Donald Trump has tipped his hat to countries and groups that played a supporting role in a US military operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump confirmed on Sunday that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a “daring nighttime raid” in Idlib, northwestern Syria. In a live address from the White House, the US president thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Kurdish forces for aiding the US operation.

He praised the “great cooperation” with Russia, which opened up airspace under its control to allow US warplanes and drones to use the area.

Also on rt.com ISIS leader al-Baghdadi killed in US raid in Syria, Trump confirms

According to Trump, al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest after trying to flee through a tunnel with three of his young children. Although badly mutilated, Trump claimed that they were able to use tests to identify his body.

“He died like a dog, like a coward. The world now is a much safer place,” the US president said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!