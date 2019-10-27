 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump thanks Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq & Kurds for aiding US operation that killed al-Baghdadi

27 Oct, 2019 13:42
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that U.S. forces attacked Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2019. © REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
US President Donald Trump has tipped his hat to countries and groups that played a supporting role in a US military operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump confirmed on Sunday that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a “daring nighttime raid” in Idlib, northwestern Syria. In a live address from the White House, the US president thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Kurdish forces for aiding the US operation.

He praised the “great cooperation” with Russia, which opened up airspace under its control to allow US warplanes and drones to use the area.

According to Trump, al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest after trying to flee through a tunnel with three of his young children. Although badly mutilated, Trump claimed that they were able to use tests to identify his body.

“He died like a dog, like a coward. The world now is a much safer place,” the US president said.

