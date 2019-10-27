‘He died like a dog, like a coward!’ Trump describes GRAPHIC death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

President Donald Trump painted a colorful picture of the death of Islamic State mastermind Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who he said died “as a coward, running and crying.”

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

The Islamic State’s self-proclaimed Caliph, al-Baghdadi was killed by American special forces in northwestern Syria on Saturday, after a years-long manhunt alternately involving the US, Syria, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and a smattering of Syrian militias. Trump thanked those involved on Sunday, save for Iran.

Describing the “daring” raid that led to al-Baghdadi’s death as “like watching a movie,” Trump spared no details.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said. “He had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death.”

“He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest killing himself and the three children,” the president continued. Though al-Baghdadi’s body was mutilated by the blast, Trump said that test results gave “immediate and totally positive identification.”

The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.

“Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him, and losers they are, had no idea what they were getting into,” he continued. “In some cases they were very frightened puppies. In other cases they were hardcore killers.”

Trump described the atrocities of Islamic State under al-Baghdadi, including the genocide of Yazidi civilians, the beheadings of American journalists and aid workers, and the brutal burning alive of a captured Jordanian fighter pilot.

“This was what he was proud of. He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump stated. “Baghdadi was vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.”

Triumphant in victory, Trump warned would-be terrorists that they “should never sleep soundly, knowing that we will completely destroy them. These savage monsters will not escape their fate, and they will not escape the final judgment of God.”

