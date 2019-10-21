 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK House Speaker Bercow blocks ‘meaningful vote’ on BoJo’s Brexit deal (WATCH LIVE)
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Rare glimpse of Julian Assange INSIDE prison van

21 Oct, 2019 14:08
Get short URL
WATCH: Rare glimpse of Julian Assange INSIDE prison van
A Ruptly videographer managed to capture exclusive footage of a clean-shaven Julian Assange being transported through the streets of London following his court hearing on Monday.

Assange, 48, spent seven years in exile in the Ecuadorian embassy in London before being handed over to British authorities who were invited into the premises to take him into custody.

The Wikileaks founder was filmed without the long beard he wore during his last public appearance in May when he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail years previously. During his court appearance he appeared confused and complained, once again, about the conditions of his captivity.

Assange is being held in British prison pending his February 2020 hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to the US to stand trial for possession and dissemination of classified information.

Also on rt.com ‘I can’t think properly’: Assange disoriented as court rejects delay for extradition proceedings

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies