‘We don’t own Syria’: Lee Camp shreds media’s ‘manipulative’ coverage of US troop withdrawal (VIDEO)

President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of northern Syria sent the mainstream media into a full-blown meltdown, Redacted Tonight’s Lee Camp said, slamming their hawkish coverage as mindless and deceitful.

The withdrawal of US forces stationed in the region prompted the New York Times to run a front-page headline decrying how Syrian forces would soon take control of the “US void”… in their own country.

None of this makes sense, Camp argued.

There are certain things you will never hear from the mainstream media. For one thing, we don’t own Syria. This is an illegal invasion of ours… The way they phrase this stuff is designed to manipulate you.

He noted that the media rarely reports on Washington’s numerous and extremely costly overseas operations – but have jumped at the opportunity to criticize Trump for withdrawing US forces from Syria.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!