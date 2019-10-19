 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘We don’t own Syria’: Lee Camp shreds media’s ‘manipulative’ coverage of US troop withdrawal (VIDEO)

19 Oct, 2019 10:10
Get short URL
‘We don’t own Syria’: Lee Camp shreds media’s ‘manipulative’ coverage of US troop withdrawal (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: Turkish and American soldiers stand near a former YPG military point during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria September 8, 2019. © REUTERS/Rodi Said
President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of northern Syria sent the mainstream media into a full-blown meltdown, Redacted Tonight’s Lee Camp said, slamming their hawkish coverage as mindless and deceitful.

The withdrawal of US forces stationed in the region prompted the New York Times to run a front-page headline decrying how Syrian forces would soon take control of the “US void”… in their own country.

None of this makes sense, Camp argued.

There are certain things you will never hear from the mainstream media. For one thing, we don’t own Syria. This is an illegal invasion of ours… The way they phrase this stuff is designed to manipulate you.

He noted that the media rarely reports on Washington’s numerous and extremely costly overseas operations – but have jumped at the opportunity to criticize Trump for withdrawing US forces from Syria.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies