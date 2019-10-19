 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#IamTulsi trending after Gabbard hands Hillary Clinton brutal smackdown

19 Oct, 2019 13:48
FILE PHOTO: Tulsi Gabbard © Reuters / Gretchen Ertl
2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard is trending on Twitter, after the Hawaiian lawmaker scorched Hillary Clinton with a devastating put-down. Nevertheless, Hillary fans still maintain Tulsi’s popularity is the work of ‘Russian bots’.

Gabbard unloaded on Clinton on Friday, after the failed 2016 presidential contender suggested that “the Russians” were “grooming” her to run as a third-party candidate next year to split the Democratic vote.

“Great! Thank you Hillary Clinton,” Gabbard tweeted in response. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

“It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me,” Gabbard continued. “Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Gabbard’s takedown resonated with fans on Twitter, who tweeted their support, along with the hashtag #IamTulsi. By Saturday morning, the hashtag was trending in second place in the US.

Still, there were those who believed Clinton’s conspiracy theory. To them, Tulsi is not only working for former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke (who she has publicly denounced as “pure evil”) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the #IamTulsi hashtag itself was the work of shady ‘Russian bots’.

With an online battle raging for her reputation, Gabbard still has a long road ahead of her to secure the 2020 nomination. The Hawaiian lawmaker is currently polling in single digits, and has been smeared by the media as an “Assad apologist” and “Putin puppet” for her criticisms of US foreign policy in Syria, where she believes Washington should never have backed anti-government jihadist rebels.

