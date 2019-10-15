Putin gifts another gyrfalcon to UAE crown prince, here’s what he gets in return (VIDEO)

President Vladimir Putin has gifted his UAE host, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a gyrfalcon – a bird of prey with an endangered status in Russia, after another falcon caused a minor incident at the Saudi palace.

Having to give gifts to multiple people is quite tricky – how not to offend one by showing ‘more’ love to another? The answer is right there – give them identical presents, or at least that’s the approach the Russian leader has stuck to. On Tuesday, Putin arrived in United Arab Emirates, receiving a lavish welcome from the country’s Crown Prince – and the exchange of gifts ensued.

Footage showed Putin giving the gyrfalcon to the crown prince, with the Emirati royal visibly enchanted by the beautiful white bird.

In return, Putin received a shiny model of an Emirati palace, which used to be the royal family’s residence.

The bird of prey was of the same breed as the one was given by Putin to the Saudi King Salman. This gyrfalcon, however, appeared to be more well-behaved and remained quite relaxed – unlike the one filmed at the Monday ceremony, in which the gyrfalcon named Alpha got quite nervous and ultimately soiled the floor of the King’s palace, right in front of Putin and Salman.

