Deadly Hard Rock Hotel collapse caught in SHOCKING VIDEOS

Something went terribly wrong during the construction of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans after a huge section of the unfinished building collapsed on the adjacent street causing injuries, destruction and one death.

A video from a car, which stopped on a crossing nearby, caught the building falling apart, with the debris raising clouds of dust after hitting the pavement and people running for their lives.

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Viewer video from Michael Dalle captures the moment the construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Canal Street Saturday morning. No injuries reported. Stay with WWL-TV for more. pic.twitter.com/AxkbniBrZI — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) October 12, 2019

Another was made by a passenger on a tram, which was nearly caught in the incident. It showed cars being almost buried by the rubble and thick while dust in the air.

NEW VIDEO: Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans partially collapses; at least 1 dead, 3 missing, and 19 injured pic.twitter.com/TMmxZJTe3b — BNO News (@BNONews) October 12, 2019

One person was killed, while three others still missing as a result of the collapse, local authorities said. Eighteen more people were taken to hospital and remain in stable condition. All those affected were construction workers, with no victims reported among the pedestrians.

The Hard Rock Hotel was planned as an 18-story building with 350 rooms for the guests and a large swimming pool. The project has been dragging on for a whole decade as it was marred by controversies over its heights being above the limits and the imprisonment of the construction company’s boss on fraud charges.

Also on rt.com Shocking traffic: Lightning strikes car TWICE in Novosibirsk (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!