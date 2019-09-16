Shocking traffic: Lightning strikes car TWICE in Novosibirsk (VIDEO)
Galina Ershova was driving along the Berdskoye Highway in Novosibirsk, Siberia, when her dashcam recorded the unlikeliest of drivetime distractions – a double lightning strike mere feet away from her own car.
“I was blinded for a split second, I grabbed the steering wheel with a death grip,” Ershova said. “It happened so quickly.”
The Toyota SUV in front of her had been zapped and left with a dead battery but, thankfully, all occupants survived without a scratch. While grateful to be alive, the driver, Anna Nakaznykh, was a bit peeved that no one had come to her aid after the bizarre bolt from the blue.
“There were a lot of eyewitnesses... But no-one stopped,” she said afterwards. “They all just went on.”
The vast majority of modern motor vehicles have an in-built lightning rod to conduct a charge safely to earth, so the risk to the driver and passengers would be minimal, even with a direct hit.
