 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France suspends all arms exports to Turkey over Syria offensive – Defense Ministry
HomeWorld News

Protesters ‘ransack govt buildings’ in Ecuador’s Quito as mayor claims Moreno will RECONSIDER anti-austerity policies

12 Oct, 2019 18:37
Get short URL
Protesters ‘ransack govt buildings’ in Ecuador’s Quito as mayor claims Moreno will RECONSIDER anti-austerity policies
©  Reuters / Ivan Alvarado
As chaotic scenes come in from Ecuador’s Quito, where protesters took to streets en masse over President Lenín Moreno’s unpopular austerity policies, the city’s mayor says Moreno has agreed to reconsider the fuel subsidies decree.

©  Reuters / Ivan Alvarado
©  Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Also on rt.com 'Absolute chaos' as thousands protest in Ecuador's capital, braving tear gas and clashes with police
©  Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

©  Reuters / Henry Romero

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies