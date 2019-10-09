Turkish invasion of Syria ‘bad idea,’ Ankara now responsible for all ISIS prisoners – Trump

Admitting that Turkey “invaded” Syria, US President Donald Trump called the attack “a bad idea” and said the US does not endorse it. Turkey is now responsible for guarding all the Islamic State captives in the area, he added.

“Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place—and we will hold them to this commitment,” Trump said in a statement published by the White House on Wednesday.

Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all ISIS fighters being held captive remain in prison and that ISIS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form.

The US president announced on Monday he would be pulling back the 50 or so US troops from the area controlled by Kurdish militias allied with Washington. The US backed these militias as part of an effort to defeat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), and blocked the return of the liberated areas to Syrian government sovereignty.

Also on rt.com Turkey bombs Syria: Erdogan begins ‘Operation Peace Spring’

Turkey considers the Kurdish militias to be terrorist organizations, and has launched 'Operation Peace Spring' to establish a “safe zone” along its entire border with Syria.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!