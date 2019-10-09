‘Worst decision ever’ worth $8 trillion: Trump blasts endless US wars in the Middle East, brags about bringing military home

In a new anti-war rant, President Donald Trump called the decades-long US military involvement in the Middle East “the worst decision ever made,” claiming the country has spent $8 trillion on the wars under false premises.

The US president took to Twitter on Wednesday, issuing yet another statement to defend his decision to withdraw troops from Syria’s northeast. The move has caused an uproar in Washington, with Trump’s critics accusing him of betraying Syria’s Kurdish-led militias, who are now facing Turkish troops.

The US decision to fight endless wars in the Middle East was “the worst ever made in the history of our country,” Trump stated, ripping into the pretexts of the American invasion of Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein back in 2003.

“We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, weapons of mass destruction. There were none!” Trump wrote.

