ICYMI: Ukrainegate – Desperate Dems finally link dodgy Eastern Europeans to Trump (VIDEO)

4 Oct, 2019 15:54
Despite all the effort that went into Russiagate, the claims against Donald Trump just wouldn’t stick. Luckily for the Democrats, there are plenty more Eastern European countries that can be used to bring down a president.

So, next in line is Ukraine, and a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president that has the Democrats so excited, they finally think they can get the man in the White House impeached.

ICYMI takes a look.

