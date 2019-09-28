59 killed by ‘unprecedented’ torrential monsoon in India (VIDEOS)
Most of the fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning strikes and by drowning in heavy floods in the state of Uttar Pradesh. At least five people were killed by snake bites in flooded areas, said Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department.
@GirishBapatBJP ji this is devastation caused by #punerains— Atul Modani (@atulmodani) September 26, 2019
No electricity, no net in many parts of city pic.twitter.com/1EOqurd61q
100+ mm of heavy rain within 3-4 hours floods Pune, roads have turned into rivers. Stay safe & avoid travel. 🙏 #PuneRains— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2019
Emergency helplines:
Disaster Mgmt. : 020-25501269, 9689931511
Fire Brigade: 020-101, 9689931991
Police: 020-26208100, 020-25657171pic.twitter.com/e6yt0Zk5lg
The temple city of Varanasi was battered by 19 centimeters (seven inches) of rain on Thursday and Friday. While nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in Pune city and neighboring areas in what the Maharashtra state chief minister called an “unprecedented storm”.
“Last night in Pune there was a lot of heavy rain that developed into an unprecedented storm,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“Because of this, a large amount of water entered low-lying areas and caused a lot of damage. There is the possibility that some people were swept away and some people were killed after a wall collapsed over there,” he added.
Very pathetic situation in pune😑— Vishnu Reddy😎 (@BeingVishuReddy) September 27, 2019
In Some Area No electricity, No water supply, No Gas.
This part of city affected the most. #punerains#PuneFloods
God pls Save Pune🙏 pic.twitter.com/nq6OogGlqY
Horrible rains near Sinhagad campus, Vadgaon #punerainspic.twitter.com/trKdtmvZIG— Kishor Sonawane (@GoldeN3east) September 25, 2019
The rain is expected to subside after Monday, according to the director of the state Meteorological Department, JP Gupta. During this monsoon season, which runs from June to September, more than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, reports Reuters.
