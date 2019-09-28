 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

59 killed by ‘unprecedented’ torrential monsoon in India (VIDEOS)

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 13:00
Get short URL
59 killed by ‘unprecedented’ torrential monsoon in India (VIDEOS)
Damaged vehicles are seen following heavy rains in Pune, India, September 26, 2019. © Reuters / Jignesh Mistry
At least 59 people have been killed this week alone after an “unprecedented” level of monsoon downpours in northern India, according to an official.

Most of the fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning strikes and by drowning in heavy floods in the state of Uttar Pradesh. At least five people were killed by snake bites in flooded areas, said Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department.

Also on rt.com Epidemic level: Bangladesh hit by worst ever dengue fever outbreak

The temple city of Varanasi was battered by 19 centimeters (seven inches) of rain on Thursday and Friday. While nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in Pune city and neighboring areas in what the Maharashtra state chief minister called an “unprecedented storm”. 

Last night in Pune there was a lot of heavy rain that developed into an unprecedented storm,said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Because of this, a large amount of water entered low-lying areas and caused a lot of damage. There is the possibility that some people were swept away and some people were killed after a wall collapsed over there,” he added.

Also on rt.com Giant CROCODILE lounges on rooftop in flood-swept India (VIDEO)

The rain is expected to subside after Monday, according to the director of the state Meteorological Department, JP Gupta. During this monsoon season, which runs from June to September, more than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, reports Reuters.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies