Giant CROCODILE lounges on rooftop in flood-swept India (VIDEO)

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 23:39
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / http://imagebroker.com/Michael Weber
A stunning video from the Indian state of Karnataka shows an adult crocodile lying on the rooftop of a house submerged under water. The reptile found itself beached on the tiles after the flood receded.

Residents of the Belgaum district in Karnataka, one of the regions hardest-hit by the devastating flash floods brought by a monsoon, were shocked to see a 10-foot-long crocodile resting on the roof of a farmhouse on Sunday.

It is believed that the terrifying creature ended up on the roof after having swum about a kilometer from the Krishna River that overflowed and flooded the area. As the water began receding, the crocodile got stuck on the asbestos tiles and ran a serious risk of being trapped.

The owner of the house, who had evacuated to higher ground and spotted the uninvited guest sunbathing on top of his roof, called the police, who alerted the rescuers. In the end, no rescue operation was needed, as the crocodile slipped into the water and dashed away on its own.

While the sight of crocodiles making themselves at home on rooftops is still rare in India, the menacing creatures have been increasingly roaming city streets. As several Indian states are grappling with torrential rains, videos of crocodiles on the streets have been making rounds on social media.

In one such clip, a crocodile can be seen ‘hunting’ dogs in the city of Vadodara in the state of Gujarat, while another shows a daring rescue operation to remove a 10-feet-long reptile from a flooded residential area in Vadsar.

