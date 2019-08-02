 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Scaly terror: Croc’s SNEAK ATTACK on two dogs in flooded Indian city captured in gut-wrenching VIDEO

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 09:32 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 09:44
Get short URL
Scaly terror: Croc’s SNEAK ATTACK on two dogs in flooded Indian city captured in gut-wrenching VIDEO
File photo: © Pixabay
Residents in the Indian city of Vadodara have taken shelter in their homes as crocodile-infested floodwaters rise throughout the city. One heart-wrenching, close-call crocodile attack was captured on camera.

After torrential rainfall flooded the area, residents sought shelter from the roughly 300 crocodiles that are estimated to be roaming the flooded streets. Unfortunately, two dogs were caught outside in the elements, and were stalked by one of the reptilian predators. The encounter was captured by eyewitness video shared across Indian social media.

In the clip, two dogs are seen standing outside a building unaware of the silent danger slowly approaching them from the murky floodwaters, while two men have already climbed a nearby street post, fleeing the impending, scaly danger.

The crocodile manages to swim right underneath one of the dogs before lunging and snapping with its jaws. The dog nonchalantly skips away, however, in a lucky escape as it seems the rather small crocodile bit off more than it could chew.

Floodwaters reached depths of four feet in some parts of Vadodara. The local airport has been shut down and a number of trains have been cancelled. Schools were also closed on Friday as a precautionary measure.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies