 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Epidemic level: Bangladesh hit by worst ever dengue fever outbreak

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 15:20 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 15:30
Get short URL
Epidemic level: Bangladesh hit by worst ever dengue fever outbreak
Dengue infected patients are seen hospitalised at the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 2, 2019. © Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
At least 40 people have died of dengue fever in Bangladesh as hospitals struggle to treat thousands of patients affected in the worst outbreak of the deadly disease the country has ever seen.

The mosquito-borne viral infection causes flu-like symptoms and can be deadly if it develops into severe dengue hemorrhagic fever.

“We have confirmed 40 dengue-related casualties so far to Monday,” Health Ministry official Ayesha Akhter told AFP. However, local media has reported that over 100 people have died. Among the fatalities was a four-year old boy, the Dhaka Tribune reports

Also on rt.com Bangladesh facing worst dengue fever outbreak in its history, 1,000 people diagnosed in under 1 day

Over 44,000 people have been hospitalized with dengue since January, and 2,100 were admitted on Monday alone. Public health workers have had their holidays cancelled for the first time as they work to manage the epidemic. With the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha taking place this week, there are concerns that the disease will spread further as people visit their families in rural areas. 

Dengue often occurs during monsoon season, between June and September. This year the disease has turned into an epidemic as the Aedes mosquito, which carries dengue, thrives in urban areas like the capital of Dhaka, where thousands of building sites provide the ideal breeding ground. 

Also on rt.com Trapped workers leap from building as huge fire rips through Bangladesh office block (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies