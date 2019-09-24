 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Playing with PC fire? France seeks to ‘desegregate’ children’s toys in battle against gender stereotypes

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 12:42
A toy cars © REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer ; Barbie dolls are seen in a window of a toy store in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. © REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France is hoping that toy manufacturers and retailers will adopt new protocols for ‘desegregating’ toys, in an effort to protect young boys and girls from gender stereotypes. Just in time to celebrate gender neutral Christmas?

Two senior French officials, Adrien Taquet, the secretary of state for child protection, and Agnes Pannier-Runacher, secretary of state for economy and finance, have unveiled a ‘charter of voluntarily commitments’ aimed at putting an end to gendered toys and all the pain and suffering that they bring.

The charter calls on manufacturers, distributors, and advertisers to do away with color schemes, labeling, and shelving arrangements which might keep children from enjoying toys of all varieties. According to local reports, sellers will even be instructed to inquire about the age of a child, not his or her gender, when helping a customer find an appropriate toy.

Authorities claim that the initiative is necessary because science-themed toys are marketed for boys, while girls are encouraged to play with trinkets which mimic domestic life.

The result of this grave injustice is that little girls interested in pursuing careers in science are being “excluded,” Pannier-Runacher told French media.

For now, the charter appears to be completely voluntary – but toy manufacturers have already signaled that they’re ready and willing to hop on the ‘woke train’. Earlier in September, Hasbro announced a new iteration of its classic board game Monopoly, in which women would receive more money than men when passing ‘Go’. The company said the new rule “creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men.”

