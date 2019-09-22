Lights on for the Dark Knight: Bat-signals shine around the world as fans mark Batman Day (PHOTOS)

Bat-signals were projected onto skyscrapers across the world to celebrate 80 years of the Dark Knight on Saturday, with thousands of fans paying homage to their favorite DC Comics hero in person and online.

Batman Day is celebrated annually in September, though the specific date changes, and gives fans of the character a chance to show their love for his many incarnations. Many shared images they’d created themselves of the superhero or his sidekicks, while others posted tweets about the most memorable Batman moments since his first appearance in a comic book in 1939.

Among the famous faces joining in the celebrations was Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman’s archvillain the Joker for the animated series.

Many fans also paid tribute to actor Adam West, who died in 2017, for his much-loved portrayal of the hero on the small screen in the 1960s.

Others, meanwhile, enjoyed a more literal manifestation of Batman Day.

