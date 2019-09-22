Lights on for the Dark Knight: Bat-signals shine around the world as fans mark Batman Day (PHOTOS)
Batman Day is celebrated annually in September, though the specific date changes, and gives fans of the character a chance to show their love for his many incarnations. Many shared images they’d created themselves of the superhero or his sidekicks, while others posted tweets about the most memorable Batman moments since his first appearance in a comic book in 1939.
The #BatmanDay celebration continues as the Bat-Signal is lit in São Paulo, New York, Montreal, and Mexico City! #Batman80#LongLiveTheBatpic.twitter.com/ZILd2RuSSe— Batman (@DCBatman) September 22, 2019
Bat Logo on Senate House, UCL, London#Batman80#BatmanDay2019pic.twitter.com/MrLkaJtJEi— Supun Livera (@supunlivera) September 22, 2019
#BatmanDay in Barcelona right now pic.twitter.com/h1313uc8pB— Àngel Ortuño Julià 🎗️ (@AOJ) September 21, 2019
Among the famous faces joining in the celebrations was Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman’s archvillain the Joker for the animated series.
It's #BatmanDay2019 🦇- Celebrating 80 years of everyone's favorite rodent-themed masked vigilante. For me, that means it's also @RealKevinConroy Day... my partner in crime, my one & only #CapedCrusader since 1992. #MadLove to you Batsy! #StillJokingAfterAllTheseYears🃏 pic.twitter.com/HRssUyo8sd— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2019
To some it’s about vengeance, the night, the mask. To me it’s about taking pain and building something with it, it’s about feeling alone but not having to be, it’s about accepting that you are human... and knowing that one human can make all the difference. Happy #BatmanDaypic.twitter.com/c29lsKtNCS— Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) September 21, 2019
Happy #BatmanDay🦇 (and Robin 🦹🏼♂️) pic.twitter.com/qfWxJOQBrl— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 21, 2019
Many fans also paid tribute to actor Adam West, who died in 2017, for his much-loved portrayal of the hero on the small screen in the 1960s.
Others, meanwhile, enjoyed a more literal manifestation of Batman Day.
Happy #BatmanDay 🦇 pic.twitter.com/c4Fkk33dfs— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 21, 2019
Like this story? Share it with a friend!