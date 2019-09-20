SUV crashes into mall in Chicago suburb, filmed driving around INSIDE (VIDEOS)

A sport utility vehicle drove into the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois and drove around inside, scattering the shoppers. There are unconfirmed reports of injuries and the driver is in police custody.

It is unclear how many people may have been injured when the black SUV plowed through the glass doors of the Sears store and proceeded to drive around the inside of the shopping center on Friday afternoon.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Shocking footage filmed inside the mall shows the SUV knocking merchandise off stands as shocked shoppers flee from its path.

The mall was placed on lockdown as police and emergency service descended on the scene. No shots were fired in the incident, contrary to initial reports of an “active shooter” involved.

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

According to a witness speaking with Chicago’s WBBM-TV, the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was male and young. The noise mistaken for gunshots may have been the sound of the SUV crashing through the Sears doors. Police have yet to officially identify the driver and his motive for the rampage.

