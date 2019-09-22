 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Divine intervention: Priest pilots ‘parking for prayers’ scheme in Italy

Published time: 22 Sep, 2019 08:15
File photo © Wolfgang Diederich / imagebroker.com / GlobalLookPress.com
One Italian priest keen to help parishioners keep the faith has coined a novel idea to encourage them to pray: granting parking spaces in exchange, not for cash, but Hail Marys.

The ‘price’ runs from 10 Hail Marys for one hour of parking, right up to a whole novena for five hours. 

The parish priest of the Madonna Del Passo in Avezzano, Vincenzo De Mario, said he introduced the parking rate to encourage church-goers to pray, and “for those who do not attend, [this] may be an opportunity to reflect.” 

Asked how he ensures the ‘fee’ is actually paid by drivers, he told local media that “the Lord and the Madonna will be in control” of that part of the operation. 

