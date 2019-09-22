Divine intervention: Priest pilots ‘parking for prayers’ scheme in Italy

One Italian priest keen to help parishioners keep the faith has coined a novel idea to encourage them to pray: granting parking spaces in exchange, not for cash, but Hail Marys.

The ‘price’ runs from 10 Hail Marys for one hour of parking, right up to a whole novena for five hours.

The parish priest of the Madonna Del Passo in Avezzano, Vincenzo De Mario, said he introduced the parking rate to encourage church-goers to pray, and “for those who do not attend, [this] may be an opportunity to reflect.”

Asked how he ensures the ‘fee’ is actually paid by drivers, he told local media that “the Lord and the Madonna will be in control” of that part of the operation.

