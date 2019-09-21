WATCH: Undaunted pianist plays on as riot police pursue Yellow Vests through Paris train station
Playing on a public piano, the musician added a dreamlike quality to the tense situation.
🔴 Manifestation sauvage et fond de piano : séquence surréaliste gare Saint-Lazare à Paris.— Yahoo Actualités (@YahooActuFR) September 21, 2019
Suivez notre live ➡ https://t.co/xJldSDYqoJ#acte45#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/ou4pEyRIS7
Demonstrators, taking to the streets for the 45th week of nationwide protests, sought refuge inside the capital’s Saint-Lazare station after police fired tear gas outside to disperse crowds.
Security forces then followed the protesters into the station in an attempt to flush them out and evacuate the building.
#GiletsJaunes : des gaz lacrymogènes utilisés pour disperser des manifestants près de #SaintLazare#Acte45#Paris— RT France (@RTenfrancais) September 21, 2019
Police arrested 90 people on Saturday morning, according to official figures, and over 7,000 officers have been deployed in Paris alone for Saturday’s rallies.Also on rt.com Tear gas, water cannons, injuries: Chaos erupts in Nantes amid Yellow Vests rally (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
