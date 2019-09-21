 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Undaunted pianist plays on as riot police pursue Yellow Vests through Paris train station

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 09:50 Edited time: 21 Sep, 2019 10:49
French riot police in Paris on September 21, 2019 © Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP
Yellow Vest protesters seeking respite from tear gas in a Paris train station were accompanied by an unexpected live soundtrack as a talented pianist played on nearby, undeterred by the melée around him.

Playing on a public piano, the musician added a dreamlike quality to the tense situation.

Demonstrators, taking to the streets for the 45th week of nationwide protests, sought refuge inside the capital’s Saint-Lazare station after police fired tear gas outside to disperse crowds.

Security forces then followed the protesters into the station in an attempt to flush them out and evacuate the building.

Police arrested 90 people on Saturday morning, according to official figures, and over 7,000 officers have been deployed in Paris alone for Saturday’s rallies.

