WATCH: Undaunted pianist plays on as riot police pursue Yellow Vests through Paris train station

Yellow Vest protesters seeking respite from tear gas in a Paris train station were accompanied by an unexpected live soundtrack as a talented pianist played on nearby, undeterred by the melée around him.

Playing on a public piano, the musician added a dreamlike quality to the tense situation.

Demonstrators, taking to the streets for the 45th week of nationwide protests, sought refuge inside the capital’s Saint-Lazare station after police fired tear gas outside to disperse crowds.

Security forces then followed the protesters into the station in an attempt to flush them out and evacuate the building.

Police arrested 90 people on Saturday morning, according to official figures, and over 7,000 officers have been deployed in Paris alone for Saturday’s rallies.

