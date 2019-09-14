 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports of gunfire, explosions as fire envelops Saudi Aramco facility (VIDEOS)

Published time: 14 Sep, 2019 04:46
© YouTube / كمال الكبسي
Footage has surfaced online of a huge blaze ravaging what is reported to be oil giant Saudi Aramco’s facility in the country’s east. Sounds of gunfire and explosions have been reported by witnesses.

A fire broke out at Saudi Aramco’s facility in the city of Abqaiq in the oil-rich kingdom’s Eastern Province on Saturday morning. Multiple videos have emerged on social media showing the compound being engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing from the site.

Several loud bangs resembling the sound of explosions can be heard in the background. There have been unconfirmed reports on social media of over a dozen blasts rocking the facility.

Distinct gunfire sounds can be heard on a video allegedly filmed at a parking lot across the street from the site.

It is unclear what triggered the fire, with Riyadh reportedly placing a gag order on any information about the incident pending an official statement.

On Twitter, Saudi royal court adviser Turki Alalshikh urged netizens to not fuel speculations, denouncing social media reports as “lies and rumours.”"Praise to God, safe and secure... Abqaiq is well," the official tweeted.

Dubai-based Al-Arabiya, meanwhile, reported that the fire had been contained and that Saudi authorities are expected to come up with a statement soon.

Abqaiq is home to the world’s largest oil processing plant.

