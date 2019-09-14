WATCH anti-govt protesters fight with Beijing supporters in Hong Kong mall

Massive brawls erupted inside a Hong Kong mall after anti-Beijing protesters came to confront government supporters who staged a demonstration there. Riot police were deployed to quell the fighting.

Intense fistfights broke out at the high-end Amoy Plaza mall in the busy Kowloon district of Hong Kong, China’s self-governing territory, on Saturday afternoon. Videos from the scene show the activists pulling and punching each other. Some clobbered their opponents with umbrellas and hurled objects at them.

A group of protesters were filmed chasing a man, before pinning him on the ground.

Scuffles continue inside Amoy Plaza, with protesters suddenly chasing one person out and have now subdued the person on the ground. #HongKongProtests



Video: SCMP/Zoe Low pic.twitter.com/bBtUiJM1rm — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) September 14, 2019

The confrontation started after hundreds of pro-Beijing activists gathered at the mall, waving China’s national flags and singing the country’s national anthem. A crowd of anti-government protesters later flocked to the mall to confront them, and the scuffles immediately broke out.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: People in Hong Kong sing China’s national anthem in a show of support for the country at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay#HongKongProtests#香港pic.twitter.com/6tvnAhCzov — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) 14 сентября 2019 г.

Some reports say the fights started after a few people were accused of taking pictures of the protesters’ faces and filming them.

Inside Amoy Plaza shopping mall, dozens of residents have surrounded a woman who was said to have filmed the faces of many people in dark clothes and wearing masks. #HongKongProtests



Video: SCMP/Liu Yujing pic.twitter.com/ybl1XLtbOy — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) September 14, 2019

Younger protesters beat a middle-aged man at Amoy Plaza after he was accused of being part of the pro-Beijing group that clashed with crowds earlier on Saturday afternoon.



In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX. Photo: Stand News screenshot. #hongkong#hongkongprotests#antiELABpic.twitter.com/02SbGjwzYy — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) September 14, 2019

Riot police were deployed to quell the violence, and ambulance trucks arrived as well. At least ten people were said to been arrested at the mall. Officers were filmed escorting several handcuffed young men from the building. The crowds of anti-government protesters, meanwhile, remained outside, singing the famous protest song, ‘Glory to Hong Kong.’

This is the scene outside of the Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay as police line up those arrested #HongKongProtests#香港pic.twitter.com/JGXsJvq2iU — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) 14 сентября 2019 г.

The protests also continued in other parts of the city. Several bus routes were suspended after anti-government activists erected barricades across the streets.

Massive rallies in Hong Kong were initially sparked by the controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be handed over for trial in mainland China back in March. Activists and human rights campaigners argued that Beijing would exploit the legislation to persecute dissidents.

While some protests remained peaceful, others spiraled into rioting and violent clashes with police. The Hong Kong government suspended work on the extradition bill following the backlash, and later promised to withdraw it completely.

Also on rt.com Hong Kong’s leader to withdraw extradition bill, but protesters demand more

The protesters, nevertheless, are refusing to back down until their other demands are fulfilled, such as amnesty for everyone detained in the clashes and an electoral reform. Weekly demonstrations have dealt a blow to Hong Kong’s economy.

The central government in Beijing and the Hong Kong authorities blasted the violence during the protests. China also warned foreign countries against inciting riots in the city, after several top politicians in the US and the EU openly backed the protesters.

Also on rt.com Hong Kong protest leader calls on Trump to add ‘human rights clause’ to China trade talks

Pro-Beijing activists have become more visible in Hong Kong in recent weeks. They staged several demonstrations in malls, mimicking the tactics originally used by the anti-government protesters. Their rallies, however, received much less coverage in the Western mainstream media than the ones directed against mainland China.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!